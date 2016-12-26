Pennsylvania Man Killed in Baltimore Co. Highway Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man died on I-95 in Baltimore County Monday after sustaining injuries in a car accident, according to Maryland State Police.
A Pennsylvania native, Alexander Mitchell, 34, was stopped on the northbound lane in the travel portion of the highway when a vehicle struck Mitchell’s vehicle from behind.
He was transported to Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Harford County where he later died.
Two others were in the car Mitchell was driving and suffered non life-threatening injuries.
