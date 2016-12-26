WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Pennsylvania Man Killed in Baltimore Co. Highway Crash

December 26, 2016
Filed Under: Baltimore County, Fatal Car Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man died on I-95 in Baltimore County Monday after sustaining injuries in a car accident, according to Maryland State Police.

A Pennsylvania native, Alexander Mitchell, 34, was stopped on the northbound lane in the travel portion of the highway when a vehicle struck Mitchell’s vehicle from behind.

He was transported to Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Harford County where he later died.

Two others were in the car Mitchell was driving and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

