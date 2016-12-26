Phelps Family Shares Son Boomer’s First Christmas

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Boomer Phelps seems to have enjoyed his first Christmas!
Some adorable photos were posted on Instagram of Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole’s son Boomer dressed in an elf outfit, smiling and holding a present under the tree.
Mom Nicole shared a photo of Boomer in his elf pajamas and wearing a Santa hat.
Dad Michael also shared this picture of the 7-month-old reaching out for a shiny Christmas ornament.
Boomer even had a chance to meet Santa Claus earlier this month.
