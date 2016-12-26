WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Phelps Family Shares Son Boomer’s First Christmas

December 26, 2016 7:11 PM
Filed Under: Boomer Phelps, christmas 2016, michael phelps

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Boomer Phelps seems to have enjoyed his first Christmas!

Some adorable photos were posted on Instagram of Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole’s son Boomer dressed in an elf outfit, smiling and holding a present under the tree.

Santa came this morning!!!!! Merry Christmas everyone!!! #happyholidays

A photo posted by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on

Mom Nicole shared a photo of Boomer in his elf pajamas and wearing a Santa hat.

Our lil elf 🎄 @m_phelps00 #merrychristmas

A photo posted by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on

Dad Michael also shared this picture of the 7-month-old reaching out for a shiny Christmas ornament.

Babies first Christmas!!! Love you @boomerrphelps !! #family

A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

Boomer even had a chance to meet Santa Claus earlier this month.

I got to meet Santa!!!!!!!

A photo posted by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on

