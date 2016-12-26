Phelps Family Shares Son Boomer’s First Christmas

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Boomer Phelps seems to have enjoyed his first Christmas!

Some adorable photos were posted on Instagram of Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole’s son Boomer dressed in an elf outfit, smiling and holding a present under the tree.

Santa came this morning!!!!! Merry Christmas everyone!!! #happyholidays A photo posted by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:21am PST

Mom Nicole shared a photo of Boomer in his elf pajamas and wearing a Santa hat.

Our lil elf 🎄 @m_phelps00 #merrychristmas A photo posted by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:46am PST

Dad Michael also shared this picture of the 7-month-old reaching out for a shiny Christmas ornament.

Babies first Christmas!!! Love you @boomerrphelps !! #family A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:21pm PST

Boomer even had a chance to meet Santa Claus earlier this month.

I got to meet Santa!!!!!!! A photo posted by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:44am PST

