Steve Smith Addresses Ravens Nation After Loss To Steelers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Steve Smith Sr. shared a heartfelt post to Ravens Nation and his team after the loss to the Steelers, that ultimately knocked the team out of the playoff picture.

He said, “One of the coolest and scariest things I’ve done is walk out on faith hoping a new city and a new team would accept me. You guys didn’t accept me. You loved me and let me into the #RavensFlock family for that I’m grateful!”

In August of 2015, Steve Smith Sr. first murmured the word “retirement” saying, “I feel like this is the best place, if this is going to be the end, this will be the best place to end.”

Smith had an incredible career season in 2016 after coming back from an Achilles injury.

A few weeks ago Smith passed the milestone of 1,000 receptions, and is just the fourteenth player to do so, and yesterday, he passed Isaac Bruce for sole possession of 12th all-time on NFL’s receiving yards list.

But there’s still one more game this season.

The Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Day, and it sounds like Steve Smith is ready to start the new year with the same fire he had in the beginning.

Many have questioned if Smith would return for just one more season as a Baltimore Raven in 2017, but we may have our answer.