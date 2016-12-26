WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Truck Drives Through Road Closure, Crash Investigator Hurt

December 26, 2016 1:01 PM
Filed Under: Cecil County, crash, Elkton

ELKTON, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a forensic investigator was injured at a fatal crash scene in Cecil County when a pickup truck drives through a road closure.

Police said in a statement Monday that 74-year-old Estel Privett was killed in a crash on Pulaski Highway on Saturday.

While police investigated that crash, all eastbound lanes were closed. But police say a Toyota Tundra drove through the road closure, hit a State Highway Administration vehicle and a state police vehicle, which then hit a forensic investigator.

The investigator and the truck’s driver were taken to a hospital, but police didn’t release their conditions.

Police say they believe that impairment by alcohol and controlled dangerous substances contributed to the second crash, but no charges have been filed in either crash.

 

