Applying for a Gun in Md. Will Be Done Online Starting Jan. 1

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police announced the process of applying to buy a gun will no longer be done by paper but online starting January 1.
Police say the the entire process will be done online via the Maryland State Police Licensing Portal, including payment of the application fee.
Individuals will be able to apply online using a computer, tablet, or mobile phone on any operating system and web browser.
Every applicant will need an email account and credit or debit card. The fee will remain $10.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook