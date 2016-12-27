WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Applying for a Gun in Md. Will Be Done Online Starting Jan. 1

December 27, 2016 9:06 PM
Filed Under: Gun Applications

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police announced the process of applying to buy a gun will no longer be done by paper but online starting January 1.

Police say the the entire process will be done online via the Maryland State Police Licensing Portal, including payment of the application fee.

Individuals will be able to apply online using a computer, tablet, or mobile phone on any operating system and web browser.

Every applicant will need an email account and credit or debit card. The fee will remain $10.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia