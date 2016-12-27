WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Cops: Ex-Student Who Fathered Son with Teacher Killed Both

December 27, 2016 9:25 PM
Filed Under: New York, Teacher

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a former New York City high school student who in 2012 fathered a child with his then-teacher has killed the woman and their 4-year-old son.

Authorities on Tuesday say 23-year-old Isaac Duran Infante confessed to killing Felicia Barahona and Miguel Barahona. He’s been charged with murder.

Barahona was found Monday in her Harlem apartment with an electrical cord around her neck. Her son was found in the bathtub.

It wasn’t clear if the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, man had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

A 2012 report by school investigators determined the 36-year-old Barahona began a sexual relationship with Infante when he turned 18.

The report found Barahona believed she and Infante would get married before their relationship ended.

She was subsequently fired from the Bronx school.

___

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia