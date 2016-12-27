WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

D.C. Yoga Instructor Missing Since Christmas Found Dead

December 27, 2016 9:24 AM
Filed Under: Metropolitan Police Department

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a Washington woman missing since Christmas has been found dead.

Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference Tuesday morning that 46-year-old Tricia McCauley was found dead in her car and police have a suspect in custody. He says there were signs of trauma to McCauley’s body.

Newsham says McCauley was last seen alive on Sunday afternoon. Media outlets report that the yoga teacher missed a Christmas dinner with friends on Sunday and then missed a flight to visit family on Monday.

Newsham says the suspect was linked to her car after a theft at a CVS in which employees were assaulted on Monday. He was arrested after McCauley’s car was spotted early Tuesday.

Newsham says police expect to identify the suspect Tuesday afternoon.

