Gov. Hogan Pens Online Farewell To Dog That Died In His Arms

December 27, 2016 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Governor Larry Hogan, Larry Hogan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan has penned an emotional farewell to his dog, Lexi, who he says died in his arms Tuesday morning.

“They say that a dog is man’s best friend,” he wrote on Facebook. “That sure was true for me. For 16 years our dog Lexi has been a much loved member of our family. Through good times and bad, she was always happy, and her love was unconditional. It is hard to describe how much she meant to us and how much joy she brought to our hearts. Our family is so thankful, not only for the 16 years we got to spend with her, but also that we got to spend this one last Christmas with her. Sadly at 10:40 am this morning Lexi died in my arms as I kissed her goodbye. ‘Dogs have a way of finding people who need them, and filling an emptiness we didn’t ever know we had.’ We sure will miss her.”

