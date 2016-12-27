Man Dies 2 Days After He’s Struck by Car on Maryland Highway

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a Hagerstown man has died from injuries he suffered when he was hit by a car while walking at night along a state highway near Smithsburg.
Police said in a statement Tuesday that 55-year-old Roger Wright died Saturday at a hospital in Baltimore. He was injured Dec. 22.
Police say the driver of a Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Route 64 and slowing to turn right onto Route 77 when Wright walked into the eastbound travel lane and was struck shortly after 7 p.m.
Police say charges against the driver are pending.
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.