Man Dies 2 Days After He’s Struck by Car on Maryland Highway

December 27, 2016 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Hagerstown, Maryland Route 64, Route 77

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a Hagerstown man has died from injuries he suffered when he was hit by a car while walking at night along a state highway near Smithsburg.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that 55-year-old Roger Wright died Saturday at a hospital in Baltimore. He was injured Dec. 22.

Police say the driver of a Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Route 64 and slowing to turn right onto Route 77 when Wright walked into the eastbound travel lane and was struck shortly after 7 p.m.

Police say charges against the driver are pending.

 

