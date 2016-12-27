Md. Police Agencies Warn Of Paid Assassin Scam Text

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland police agencies are warning people about a scam text message that has been reported several times.
The text messages, which are coming from “isigman@conejousd.org,” read:
“I’ve been paid to kill you but wish to spare you. Inform the police or anyone else you die. To be spared, contact vsdky@hotmail.com immediately via email”.
If you receive this message, police say you should not respond. Its origins are being investigated.
If you do reply, police say it can download files from your phone.
