Police: Deadly Christmas Eve Crash A Result Of ‘Pedestrian Error’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have ruled a deadly pedestrian-involved crash that occurred in Glen Burnie on Christmas Eve was caused by “pedestrian error.”
It was around 7:15 p.m. when Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the call, near 7233 Ritchie Highway North.
Investigators say a Suzuki was traveling northbound, just north of Sixth Avenue, when 52-year-old Eric Richard Barlow walked west across the highway into its path.
Paramedics declared him dead on the scene.
Neither speed nor alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
