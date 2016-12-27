WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Police: Deadly Christmas Eve Crash A Result Of ‘Pedestrian Error’

December 27, 2016 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have ruled a deadly pedestrian-involved crash that occurred in Glen Burnie on Christmas Eve was caused by “pedestrian error.”

It was around 7:15 p.m. when Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the call, near 7233 Ritchie Highway North.

Investigators say a Suzuki was traveling northbound, just north of Sixth Avenue, when 52-year-old Eric Richard Barlow walked west across the highway into its path.

Paramedics declared him dead on the scene.

Neither speed nor alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

