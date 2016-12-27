Police ID Officer Involved In Pikesville Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police officer who shot a knife-wielding man Friday on Debilen Circle in Pikesville has been identified.

Officer Remmers, a seven-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, is assigned to the Pikesville Precinct. He has not been involved in any previous shooting incidents.

The suspect shot was identified as 48-year-old Bryant Junious Palmer who lived in the apartment where the incident occurred.

He has been charged via an arrest warrant with three counts of first-degree assault and related charges.

Police said Saturday that Palmer suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Officers had originally responded to the 4600 block of Debilen Circle for a disturbance call around 11 p.m. Friday. They knocked on the door of the apartment, and they say Palmer answered the door with a knife in his hand.

After exchanging words, the man moved towards the officers in a threatening manner, they say. One of the officers fired at him, striking him once in the upper body.

The incident remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department.

After the investigation is complete, the incident will be reviewed by the Baltimore County States Attorney’s Office.

