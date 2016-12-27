Second Suspect Arrested In Deadly Double Shooting In Laurel

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second arrest has been made in the deadly double shooting that occurred in Laurel on Dec. 18.

Derick Charles Johnson, 19, of Warner Avenue in Hyattsville, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and related charges, according to Howard County police. He is being held on $500,000 bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Davon Phillip Jones, 20, of Bridle Path Lane, was previously arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and handgun violations. He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Police intend to amend the charges filed against both suspects from attempted murder to murder because 20-year-old Kaiyon Stanfield, of Columbia, was pronounced deceased at Shock Trauma late last week as a result of his injuries.

Khalil Stanfield, 21, of Silver Spring remains in serious, but stable condition at the same hospital. Both were shot during the incident. The two are believed to be cousins.

Police were called around 1:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots in the 9400 block of Woodsong Court. Officers arrived and found Kaiyon Stanfield in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They also located Khalil Stanfield a short distance away in the 9300 block of Daly Court, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police found drugs at the scene and believe the incident may have been drug-related.

