Starbucks Offers Free Coffee In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Coffee lovers rejoice! Starbucks is offering free coffee to help celebrate the holidays.
Over the next several days, Starbucks will be hosting 1,000 pop up “cheer parties” where customers at certain stores can enjoy a free tall espresso beverage from 1-2 p.m.
Today, the party comes to Baltimore, as the Starbucks on Light Street will be joining in on the promotion.
Every day 100 new locations will take part in the give-away until the promotion ends on January 2nd.
You can keep track of the giveaways by going to starbuckscheer.com.
