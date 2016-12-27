U.S. Marshals Need Help Tracking Down Suspected Baltimore Co. Killer

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– U.S. Marshals are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Dante Terrell Garrison, wanted for first degree murder.
Baltimore County Police detectives say Garrison is wanted for a murder that occurred on November 7.
He has warrants for first degree murder and having an illegal fire arm.
Police believe Garrison may be in North Carolina and authorities there are working with Baltimore County Police in the investigation.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police.
