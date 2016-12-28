2 Charged with Stabbing Man in Queen Anne’s County

CHESTER, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police have arrested two people they say stabbed a man in Queen Anne’s County.
The agency said in a news release that 30-year-old Joseph Lanfranchi of Chester was taken to a local emergency center with multiple stab wounds early Tuesday. Troopers say Lanfranchi was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
Officers say Lanfranchi’s sister told them she and her brother were walking on Little Creek Road when he approached a car parked on the shoulder.
Investigators say Lanfranchi was pulled into the car and stabbed.
Troopers found the car and identified two suspects. Twenty-year-old Emily Hert of Stevensville and 21-year-old William Tulowitsky of Queenstown were arrested and charged with attempted murder.
