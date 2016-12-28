Body Cam Video Of Police-Involved Shooting In Pikesville Released

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Video from two body cameras worn by Baltimore County police officers during the December 23 incident in which a man was shot by an officer in Pikesville has been released.

The officer who shot the knife-wielding man on Debilen Circle was identified Tuesday as Officer Remmers, a seven-year veteran of the department who has not been involved in any previous shooting incidents.

The suspect who was shot was identified as 48-year-old Bryant Junious Palmer who lives in the apartment where the incident occurred.

He has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault and related charges.

Police said Saturday that Palmer suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Officers had originally responded to the 4600 block of Debilen Circle for a disturbance call around 11 p.m. Friday. They knocked on the door of the apartment, and they say Palmer answered the door with a knife in his hand.

After exchanging words, the man moved towards the officers in a threatening manner, they say. One of the officers fired at him, striking him once in the upper body.

The incident remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department. The officer involved in the shooting will be on administrative status while the incident is being reviewed.

