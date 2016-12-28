WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Credit Card Of Md. Man Missing For 2 Weeks Used, Surveillance Video Released

December 28, 2016 2:19 PM
Filed Under: John Patrick Donohoe

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have been looking for a man who has been missing from Bethesda since Dec. 13, and they have now released surveillance video of his credit card being used by a woman in Hyattsville.

John Patrick Donohoe, age 36, was reported missing on December 14 after he was last seen by family members at his Auburn Avenue home at approximately 10:30 a.m. the previous day.

At that time, Donohoe was driving a black, 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with the Maryland tag number 2AK8853. The vehicle has not been located.

Detectives have now determined that a woman used a credit card that belonged to Donohoe to purchase items at a beauty supply store and at additional retail stores in the Hyattsville area on Dec. 22.

The female purchased items having a total value of approximately $700. Detectives would like to identify and speak with the woman who was seen on the surveillance video using the credit card.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of John Patrick Donohoe or who has knowledge of the female seen in the surveillance video using Donohoe’s credit card is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia