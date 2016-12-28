Credit Card Of Md. Man Missing For 2 Weeks Used, Surveillance Video Released

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have been looking for a man who has been missing from Bethesda since Dec. 13, and they have now released surveillance video of his credit card being used by a woman in Hyattsville.

John Patrick Donohoe, age 36, was reported missing on December 14 after he was last seen by family members at his Auburn Avenue home at approximately 10:30 a.m. the previous day.

At that time, Donohoe was driving a black, 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with the Maryland tag number 2AK8853. The vehicle has not been located.

Detectives have now determined that a woman used a credit card that belonged to Donohoe to purchase items at a beauty supply store and at additional retail stores in the Hyattsville area on Dec. 22.

The female purchased items having a total value of approximately $700. Detectives would like to identify and speak with the woman who was seen on the surveillance video using the credit card.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of John Patrick Donohoe or who has knowledge of the female seen in the surveillance video using Donohoe’s credit card is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

