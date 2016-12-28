WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital; Possible Stroke

December 28, 2016 5:50 PM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Debbie Reynolds, the 84-year-old mother of Carrie Fisher who died Tuesday, has been rushed to the hospital, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Reynolds was taken via ambulance from a residence on Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills, California, to a nearby emergency room. According to TMZ, the actress’ family called 911 to report a possible stroke.

Reynolds’ daughter, Carrie Fisher, died on Tuesday after going into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles last week. She was 60 years old.

