WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Kane Company Files for Bankruptcy

December 28, 2016 5:28 PM
Filed Under: The Kane Company

ELKRIDGE, Md. (AP) — The Kane Company, an Elkridge-based commercial mover, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Media outlets report that last week’s filing came after the company announced it would shut down most operations and lay off at least 900 workers in Maryland and Virginia. In Chapter 7 liquidation, a court trustee sells assets to pay creditors’ claims and the company then ceases operations.

The company claims assets of about $15.8 million. Kane and its affiliates owe about $8.8 million to more than 700 entities. The firm also faces several pending lawsuits over contracts.

CEO John Kane says business had grown more difficult generally, but the company had to make $2 million in unexpected investments when new facilities weren’t ready as expected last year.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia