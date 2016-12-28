Laurel Man in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Laurel man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Jessup.
Around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday, 41-year-old Victor Hugo Vasquaz Gonzalaz was struck trying to cross Route 175 east of Pocomoke Avenue by a 2013 Mazda CX-5 traveling eastbound.
The driver of the vehicle, Kelsey S. Schott, 24, of Hanover, was not injured and remained at the scene.
Gonzalaz was transported to Shock Trauma where he remains in critical condition.
