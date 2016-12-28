WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Laurel Man in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Car

December 28, 2016 10:13 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Laurel man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Jessup.

Around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday, 41-year-old Victor Hugo Vasquaz Gonzalaz was struck trying to cross Route 175 east of Pocomoke Avenue by a 2013 Mazda CX-5 traveling eastbound.

The driver of the vehicle, Kelsey S. Schott, 24, of Hanover, was not injured and remained at the scene.

Gonzalaz was transported to Shock Trauma where he remains in critical condition.

