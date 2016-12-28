WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Man Ignites Toilet Paper Inside State Police Holding Cell

December 28, 2016 3:40 PM
MCHENRY, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a man faces arson charges after setting a roll of toilet paper on fire inside a holding cell in a state police barrack in the western Maryland town of McHenry.

Lt. Brian Kloos said Wednesday that troopers who searched 28-year-old Jeffrey Wiland after arresting him on assault charges somehow missed a small lighter before locking up the unruly suspect early Monday morning.

Kloos says Wiland was handcuffed and shackled but still managed to start the fire. The lieutenant says the officer in charge immediately stamped out the flames.

The Friendsville man is charged with second-degree arson, five counts of malicious destruction of property and two counts of second-degree assault.

Wiland does not have a residential telephone listing. No defense attorney is listed in online court records.

 

