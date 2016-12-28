WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Mom Suffocates Baby Son, Kills Self In York, Pa. Murder-Suicide

December 28, 2016 11:09 AM

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after they say a 40-year-old mother intentionally suffocated her 12-month-old son before taking her own life in an apparent murder-suicide.

The bodies were found by officers who were dispatched to Sheri Shermeyer’s Shrewsbury Township home for a welfare check on Monday afternoon.

Shermeyer was found lying in her bed, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police say the woman intentionally suffocated her son, John, who most likely died of asphyxiation.

Shermeyer, according to the York Dispatch, apparently wrote a 700-word suicide note on Facebook Monday. It said she had “been slowly dying inside,” felt “confused” and “torn down,” and hardly went out in public or socialized.

A coroner was sent to the home just before 2 p.m. Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

