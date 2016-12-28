WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Prosecutors: Man Pulled Gun, Threatened Family Over TV Show

December 28, 2016 7:22 AM
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say an argument over which television show to watch prompted a Massachusetts man to threaten his family members with a gun on Christmas morning.
Corey Hodgdon was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing at his arraignment Tuesday on charges that include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.Prosecutors say Hodgdon had gotten upset over what show the family was watching on television before he pulled a gun and issued threats during the incident on Sunday in Worcester.

Police say some family members locked themselves in a bathroom. They were able to escape the home when Hodgdon went into the basement. Officers arrived at the scene, entered the home and arrested Hodgdon.

Hodgdon’s attorney requested her client undergo a mental health evaluation, which the judge granted.

 

