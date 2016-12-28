WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Steve Smith Sr. Sheds A Tear As He Announces Retirement

December 28, 2016 1:14 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens WR Steve Smith announced this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be his last.

Smith ended his press conference on Wednesday with tears in his eyes saying the relationships he has with his teammates is something he’ll miss the most. But he says, “that’s what text messaging is for.”

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco also commended the wide receiver’s competitiveness and fearlessness on the field saying, “He’s just got a lot of ability and he’s not afraid. When the lights come on, and the big moments are upon us… he reacts to it in a positive way.”

Smith has had an incredible career season in 2016 after coming back from an Achilles injury. A few weeks ago Smith passed the milestone of 1,000 receptions, and is just the fourteenth player to do so, and on Sunday against the Steelers, he passed Isaac Bruce for sole possession of 12th all-time on NFL’s receiving yards list.

Steve Smith is a step closer to reserving a possible place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I’m going to miss it,” Smith said. “I’m going to mourn. It’s something that’s been part of my life for 16 years. There will be a transition.”

