Baltimore Band ‘Super Bueno’ Getting Ready To Rock At The Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New Year’s Eve is just around the corner. Excitement is building as we get closer to ringing in the new year. Of course, the night wouldn’t be complete without the evening’s entertainment.

The Baltimore-based band that will be headlining Saturday night’s New Years events is called Super Bueno, and the guys are guaranteeing a great show as we get ready to ring in 2017, before the firework finale that officially marks the start of the new year.

The four-piece Baltimore band will be playing New Year’s Eve at the Inner Harbor as we ring in 2017.

And if they look familiar, they play all over Baltimore and beyond. You may have even seen them entertaining the crowds during the last Ravens game

The band’s singer and keyboard players Mike and Chuck spoke about their excitement for playing the big stage downtown.

Lead vocalist Mike says it was guitarist Ritchey who broke the news they’d be playing.

“I got a text one day from Ritchey, he’s the one who deals with our agency and he said, New Year’s Eve Inner Harbor you wanna do it? I said, yeah, I want to do it you can’t say no to that,” says Mike.

As far as what you can expect to hear:

“You can expect some of the classic rock songs you love, you can expect some newer stuff that’s just breaking, you can expect some hip-hop, r&b, some heavy metal. If we can play it we play it,” says Mike.

Even the occasional request like a Guns N’ Roses classic “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” The guys are definitely ready to put on the show before the ball drops and the fireworks go off.

“Biggest party of the year, best band in Baltimore you’re not going to want to miss it,” says Mike.

Watch WJZ’s NYE Special, live from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Saturday @ 11 p.m. See all the festivities & the spectacular fireworks display.