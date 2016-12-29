Breaking Down The Numbers For Ravens Salary Cap & Roster

Brian McFarland of Russell Street Report joined Scott and Jeremy to discuss what’s in store for the Ravens as their season comes to a close.

Most reports are saying the cap in the upcoming year will be $168M, which is about a $12M increase from last year.

The Ravens have 44 players under contract for 2017, and it will depend on where the Ravens actually finish this season, but they could have about $6M to spend in the upcoming draft.

So…who’s in, who’s out?

The guys talk about players like Dennis Pitta, Mike Wallace and Terrell Suggs and what their future’s may look like for the Ravens.

There’s also a few key players like Brandon Williams and Kyle Juszczyk who are restricted free agents. Will the Ravens hold onto them?

QBs: Joe Flacco ($24.55M)

RBs: Lorenzo Taliaferro ($765K); Buck Allen ($734K); Kenneth Dixon ($636K)

WR: Mike Wallace ($8M); Breshad Perriman ($2.374M); Chris Moore ($689K)

TE (6): Dennis Pitta ($7.2M); Ben Watson ($4M); Crockett Gillmore ($817K); Max Williams ($1.105M); Nick Boyle ($657K); Darren Waller ($643K)

OL (6): Marshal Yanda ($7.986M); Ronnie Stanley ($4.656M); Jeremy Zuttah ($4.607M); John Urschel($726K); Alex Lewis ($663K); Stephane Nembot ($544K)

DL (6): Timmy Jernigan ($1.395M); Bronson Kafusi ($815K); Brent Urban ($765K); Carl Davis ($787K); Willie Henry ($636K); Michael Pierce ($543K)

LBs (8): Elvis Dumervil ($8.375M); Terrell Suggs ($6.95M); CJ Mosley ($2.796M); Kamalei Correa($1.307M); Albert McClellan ($1.2M); Za’Darius Smith ($736K); Matt Judon ($604K); Cavellis Luckett ($541K);

CBs (5): Jimmy Smith ($9.6M); Sheerece Wright ($5.333M); Kyle Arrington ($2.767M); Tavon Young($691K); Maurice Canady ($565K)

S (3): Lardarius Webb ($7.5M); Eric Weddle ($5.75M); Kendrick Lewis ($2.267M);

ST (3): Justin Tucker ($4.3M); Sam Koch ($3.1M); Morgan Cox ($1.04M)