Cab Driver In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md (WJZ) — A cab driver is in critical condition after being shot in Annapolis. It happened along Forest Hills Drive and Bricin Street in Annapolis Thursday night just before 6 p.m.
Police say officers responded for a report of a shooting and found the cab driver suffering from a gunshot wound. The 56-year-old was rushed to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he is listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is urged to call Annapolis Police Detective John Murphy at 410-260-3439 or jhmurphy@annapolis.gov.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook