Court Denies Adnan Syed's Motion For Bail As He Awaits Retrial

December 29, 2016 11:27 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Circuit Court for Baltimore City has denied a motion for release for the man whose murder conviction was the focus of the popular “Serial” podcast.

Adnan Syed was convicted in 2000 of strangling 17-year-old Hae Min Lee. The podcast brought his case to millions of listeners in 2014.

A judge granted Syed new trial in June.

On Thursday, Syed’s lawyers said he will not be released on bail while awaiting that retrial.

They oppose the ruling, saying “Syed has already served more than 17 years in prison for a conviction that has been ruled unconstitutional.”

