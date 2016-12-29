DC Police Release Video Of SUV That Killed Deaf Woman

FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Storm Warning in Allegany County & Garrett County Until 6 p.m. Friday 

December 29, 2016 9:19 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia police have released video of a sport-utility vehicle whose driver is believed to have struck and killed a deaf woman who was crossing a street.

Fifty-four-year-old Jacqueline Cole was struck early Tuesday morning in a marked crosswalk in northwest Washington. Police say the vehicle that hit her did not stop. Cole died at a hospital. She was deaf and used American Sign Language.

Police released surveillance videos on Thursday of the vehicle that’s believed to have been involved in the collision.

The police department’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing Liaison Unit is assisting with the investigation.

 

