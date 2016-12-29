Former NFL Safety, Woodlawn HS Grad Keion Carpenter Dies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Keion Carpenter, a former NFL safety who graduated from Woodlawn High School and founded The Carpenter House, has died.

Carpenter played college ball at Virginia Tech, and went on to play for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons.

He founded the Maryland-based Carpenter House, which “aims to strengthen and empower families from disadvantaged backgrounds by providing access to resources, activities and structured environments that enable them to reach their highest academic and economic potential,” after his retirement in 2005.

Virginia Tech football tweeted Wednesday night that Carpenter “suffered a traumatic event” during a run and was in a coma.

He died Thursday morning at the age of 39.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook