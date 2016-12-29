FIRSTWARNINGWX : Winter Storm Warning in Allegany County & Garrett County Until 6pm Friday 

  WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Former NFL Safety, Woodlawn HS Grad Keion Carpenter Dies

December 29, 2016 9:51 AM
Filed Under: keion carpenter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Keion Carpenter, a former NFL safety who graduated from Woodlawn High School and founded The Carpenter House, has died.

Carpenter played college ball at Virginia Tech, and went on to play for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons.

He founded the Maryland-based Carpenter House, which “aims to strengthen and empower families from disadvantaged backgrounds by providing access to resources, activities and structured environments that enable them to reach their highest academic and economic potential,” after his retirement in 2005.

Virginia Tech football tweeted Wednesday night that Carpenter “suffered a traumatic event” during a run and was in a coma.

He died Thursday morning at the age of 39.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia