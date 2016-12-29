New Age Progression Photos Of Missing Hoggle Children Released

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Montgomery County Police are still searching for Jacob and Sarah Hoggle, who have been missing since September 2014.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children used age progression technology to show what the kids would look like today.

Jacob would now be 4 years old and Sarah would be 6. Both are biracial.

Police say the children’s mother, Catherine Hoggle of Clarksburg, has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Jacob was last seen with Catherine on Sept. 7, 2014, and Sarah was last seen with her on Sept. 8, 2014.

Then Catherine disappeared for four days, too.

She has been in a psychiatric hospital since she was found and hasn’t told investigators what happened to the children.

Police and volunteers have searched parks and wooded areas near where the children were last seen, but they came up with nothing.

In the year following their disappearance, several tips about the children were called into police, including an alleged sighting at an Ohio airport in July and possible spotting at a Virginia mall in May. None panned out.

Police believe the children are dead.

