Police ID Suspects Charged In Armed Robbery Of Woodstock Weis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the two suspects charged in the armed robbery of Weis Market in Woodstock Wednesday morning as 33-year-old Kendell Alexander and 19-year-old Dajuan Bonaparte.

Both have also been charged in a similar incident at the same store on Dec. 18.

They face multiple counts of armed robbery, robbery, theft, and assault and are being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Detectives believe as many as five suspects were involved in the Dec. 28 robbery, two of which were armed with handguns.

Police say they entered the store, on the 10800 block of Birmingham Way, around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 28. They approached employees demanding cash. The employees complied and they fled.

With help from a Howard County Sheriff’s deputy who was in the area, police located the suspect vehicle, a gray Nissan Altima, leaving the shopping center and pursued the vehicle into Baltimore County.

With assistance from Baltimore County police, two suspects were taken into custody after the vehicle came to a stop near the area of Bloomsbury Avenue and Montemar Avenue in Catonsville.

Police do not believe the outstanding suspects remained in the immediate area.

In the Dec. 18 robbery, three suspects entered the store at approximately 6:37 a.m. and displayed guns. The suspects took cash from multiple cash drawers and fled. No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

