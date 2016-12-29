Queen Anne’s Sheriffs Deputy Shot In Chesterstown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A Queen Anne’s Sheriff’s Deputy was shot early Thursday morning.

Police say just before midnight, officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Edmore Road in Chesterstown. The female involved later responded to the Sheriff’s Headquarters.

Shortly after midnight, the woman was escorted back to the home to get clothes.

That’s when the suspect inside armed himself with a shotgun and fired at Deputy Warren Scott Hogan, who returned fire. Both were hit.

Warren, who is a four year veteran, was flown to shock trauma and is currently listed in critical condition. The suspect was taken to the hospital, but so far no word on his condition.

We will update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

