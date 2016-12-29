Serena Williams Engaged To Reddit Founder, A Howard High Grad

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tennis phenom Serena Williams and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, a graduate of Howard High School in Ellicott City, have announced their engagement.

They fittingly did so using a Reddit thread.

Williams’s part read:

“I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own “charming”

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

And

r/isaidyes”

Ohanian responded:

“And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

Ohanian graduated from the school in 2001, and gave the commencement speech to his class.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook