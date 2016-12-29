Serena Williams Engaged To Reddit Founder, A Howard High Grad

FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Storm Warning in Allegany County & Garrett County Until 6 p.m. Friday 

December 29, 2016 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tennis phenom Serena Williams and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, a graduate of Howard High School in Ellicott City, have announced their engagement.

They fittingly did so using a Reddit thread.

Williams’s part read:

“I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
r/isaidyes”

Ohanian responded:

“And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

Ohanian graduated from the school in 2001, and gave the commencement speech to his class.

