105.7 The Fan Remembers Keion Carpenter After He Passed This Week

Keion Carpenter, a former NFL safety who graduated from Woodlawn High School and founded The Carpenter House, has died.

He was on vacation with his family in Miami when he fell and hit his head. After being in a coma for 24 hours, Carpenter died Thursday morning, hitting the country and social media hard.

His impact on the field was obvious, but even whens when the cameras were gone, Keion Carpenter’s presence was felt the most.

Ed Norris and Terry Ford took some time to remember Carpenter on the show.

“I’m stunned,” said Ed Norris. “I got to know Keion pretty well….If you knew him, he was such a decent human, a good guy. He did a lot for the community. His laugh was infectious.”

Rob Long from the morning show wrote, “Keion Carpenter RIP. Wow it’s tough to deal with right now.”

