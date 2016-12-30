FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Storm Warning in Allegany County & Garrett County Until 6 p.m. Friday 

WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

105.7 The Fan Remembers Keion Carpenter After He Passed This Week

December 30, 2016 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Death, keion carpenter, NFL, Norris and Long, remembered

Keion Carpenter, a former NFL safety who graduated from Woodlawn High School and founded The Carpenter House, has died.

He was on vacation with his family in Miami when he fell and hit his head. After being in a coma for 24 hours, Carpenter died Thursday morning, hitting the country and social media hard.

His impact on the field was obvious, but even whens when the cameras were gone, Keion Carpenter’s presence was felt the most.

Ed Norris and Terry Ford took some time to remember Carpenter on the show.

“I’m stunned,” said Ed Norris. “I got to know Keion pretty well….If you knew him, he was such a decent human, a good guy. He did a lot for the community. His laugh was infectious.”

Rob Long from the morning show wrote, “Keion Carpenter RIP. Wow it’s tough to deal with right now.”

Tune in to hear the tribute and kind words below:

 

More from The Norris & Long Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia