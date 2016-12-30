A Look Back At Steve Smith’s Time As A Baltimore Raven

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Steve Smith Sr. is “89% sure” he’ll be tiring after Sunday’s game.

The 5-time Pro Bowler has spent 16 seasons in the NFL. He began his career in the league with the Carolina Panthers and then came to Baltimore in 2014 under a three-year contract. During a press conference in August 2015, Smith announced the upcoming season would be his last and then Smith tore his Achilles tendon and was out for the rest of the 2015 season. By December, Smith announced that he would be returning for the 2016 season to leave the field on his own terms.

RELATED: Steve Smith Sr. Sheds A Tear As He Announces Retirement

Smith has had a record-breaking season since his return.

Smith is the only player in NFL history with at least 1,000 catches, 1,000 PR yards and 2,000 KOR yards.

The 37-year-old is one of 11 players in NFL history with at least 1,000 catches and 14,000 yards and leads Baltimore’s receivers with five TD catches this season. He needs just 100 more yards to move even further up on the ranks. He has 51 such games, tied with Andre Johnson and Terrell Owens for fourth. He could move into fourth place alone, trailing Jerry Rice, Randy Moss and Marvin Harrison.

Smith currently has 89 total touchdowns in the NFL. It would be spectacular for him to add a few more during Sunday’s match up against the Bengals, but 89 also just seems too fitting.