Brothers Charged In Home Invasion, Murder Of 21-Year-Old Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brothers Trevante Mahoney, 20, and Tikoy Mahoney, 17, have both been arrested and charged in relation to a home invasion and murder on Lyndale Avenue Dec. 22.

Police say 21-year-old Tijae Barnes was already dead when they arrived on the scene that day, after being shot in the head.

Investigators learned that two masked men kicked in her back door and shot her while there were children present in the house, although they were not Barnes’s children.

Detectives say evidence and interviews lead to the identification and arrest of Trevante Mahoney on Wednesday, and Tikoy Mahoney later. Both are of the 3500 block of Erdman Avenue.

Both are charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, first degree burglary and various weapons charges. They are being held at central booking without bond.

Detectives believe the suspects were targeting someone else who frequents or resides in this home.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook