Coach John Harbaugh Not Leaving Ravens Anytime Soon

December 30, 2016 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, coach John Harbaugh, NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite speculations, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh will not be entering the final year of his contract and is signed beyond next season.

When he begins his 10th season with the team in 2017, he will become the longest-tenured coach in Ravens history. He is also the sixth-longest tenured coach in the NFL.

This season, the Ravens missed out on the playoffs for the third time in four seasons since winning the Super Bowl in 2012. The Ravens are the seventh winningest team this decade and have had success, at least moderately, against nearly every AFC team.

The Ravens, currently 8-7, are looking for their seventh winning season in nine years under Harbaugh when they finish out the regular season at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

