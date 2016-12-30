Detectives Investigating Jewelry Store Burglary

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for jewelry store robbery.
The burglary took place around 4:30 on December 18th at the Popular Jewelry store in the 1700 block of East Joppa Road.
When officers arrived, they found a broken window and broken glass of several cases inside the store.
The suspect used a hammer to break the window and several display cases and took off with jewelry.
The incident is under investigation by Baltimore County Police. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook