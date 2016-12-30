WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Governor Larry Hogan Plans To Attend Trump Inauguration

December 30, 2016 7:01 PM
Filed Under: Governor Larry Hogan, president-elect donald trump

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan says he plans to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. The Governor’s Office says the Governor will attend the ceremony with his wife, Yumi, on January 20th, despite Hogan’s lack of support for Trump throughout the campaign.

In a statement to WJZ, the governor’s office says he is committed to working with the Trump Administration to promote what is in Maryland’s best interest:

“As Governor Hogan has repeatedly said following the election, he is committed to working with the incoming Trump administration just as he has successfully worked with the Obama administration to promote what is in Maryland’s best interest. The Governor believes there are many areas where Maryland can work closely with the new administration, including economic development and transportation infrastructure, and he looks forward to having an open dialogue with the President-elect and his team,” says Deputy Comms Director for Gov. Larry Hogan Amelia Chasse.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia