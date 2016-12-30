Governor Larry Hogan Plans To Attend Trump Inauguration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan says he plans to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. The Governor’s Office says the Governor will attend the ceremony with his wife, Yumi, on January 20th, despite Hogan’s lack of support for Trump throughout the campaign.

In a statement to WJZ, the governor’s office says he is committed to working with the Trump Administration to promote what is in Maryland’s best interest:

“As Governor Hogan has repeatedly said following the election, he is committed to working with the incoming Trump administration just as he has successfully worked with the Obama administration to promote what is in Maryland’s best interest. The Governor believes there are many areas where Maryland can work closely with the new administration, including economic development and transportation infrastructure, and he looks forward to having an open dialogue with the President-elect and his team,” says Deputy Comms Director for Gov. Larry Hogan Amelia Chasse.