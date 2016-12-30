Gwynn Oak Family Searching For Missing Dog Ziggy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman is desperately begging whoever took her dog Ziggy from her backyard to return him.

She is even offering up a reward. Along with other recent instances where dogs have been snatched right from their homes.

Police are investigating this latest case, the puppy was only six months old, and the owner is begging whoever has the dog to bring him home.

In a home that initially had two dogs, it’s just not the same since one of them vanished. The owner said the younger pitbull was in their Gwynn Oak back yard when someone took him — but that was more than two weeks ago.

“I am just worried whether or not he is ok. I am worried that he’s thinking that we gave him away or lost him or that we are not worried about him,” says dog owner, Bianca Medley.

This is just one of the latest instances where owners are pleading for the safe return of their pet. Just days before Christmas, someone kicked in a door in a North Baltimore neighborhood, and took off with their dog. But, the pup mysteriously re-appeared on the family’s front porch just days later. And a few weeks before that thieves broke into a home in Remington and snatched a popular pitbull named Knox — that dog was also safely returned.

“We have a police report, we have done everything,” says Medley.

As police investigate this latest case near Gwynn Oak and Liberty Heights Avenue, Medley hopes the hundreds of shares on the “Bring Ziggy Home” Facebook Page — and word of mouth will truly bring him home.

“When I had a rough day, it’s like he would know. So I miss that,” says Medley.

Ziggy is only 6 months old and the owners are especially concerned because he hasn’t gotten all of his shots yet.

The owners are offering a reward for Ziggy’s safe return. If you’ve seen ziggy you can contact the owners by phone at (443) 537-0065 or 443-722-8394 or their Facebook page HERE.