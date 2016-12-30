Police Offer $50K Reward For Help Identifying Suspect Who Robbed Mail Carrier

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A United Postal Service letter carrier is robbed in broad daylight, and now investigators are asking for help from the public to help identify the suspect seen in surveillance footage.

Baltimore police say it happened Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 3100 block of Chesterfield Avenue in northeast Baltimore, at around 10:20 a.m.

Police say the victim told officers he was delivering mail when the suspect, who was armed with a gun, took his wallet and watch. Police say the suspect then the left the location on foot.

Investigators were able to locate a video of the suspect from a surveillance camera in the area.

Baltimore Police Citywide Robbery Detectives are working with the United States Postal Inspection Service on this investigation and a reward of up to $50,000 dollars is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case.

Police ask that anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the United States Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and select option 2. Or you can text “USPISTIPS” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or email http://www.USPISTIPS.com. All information will be kept strictly confidential.