Ravens Promote Keenan Reynolds To Roster, Place Jimmy Smith On IR

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have placed CB Jimmy Smith on the injured reserve list and promoted WR/RS Keenan Reynolds to the 53-man roster.

Smith left the game with an ankle injury at the end of the first quarter against the New England Patriots. He has not played since.

Reynolds, the record-setting quarterback at Navy, was drafted in the sixth round by the Ravens. Reynolds was then waived by the Ravens as they trimmed their roster to 53 back in September, but soon after brought him back to the practice squad.

Reynolds finished his college career as the all-time FBS leader in total touchdowns (88), rushing yards by a quarterback (4,559) and points scored (530).

Renyolds will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Bengals.