Ravens Week 17 Injury Report: Zach Orr And Rick Wagner Will Miss Finale

By Daniel Benjamin

The Baltimore Ravens have just three players listed on their injury report heading into their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, and there’s good and bad news.

The good news is that the Ravens are relatively healthy, and those who aren’t 100 percent are willing to play through injuries (linebacker Terrell Suggs and Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda.) Suggs has played the last eight weeks with a torn bicep while Yanda has been dealing with a bum shoulder since Oct. 3.

The bad news is that two of the three players listed on the injury report have already been ruled out: Inside linebacker Zach Orr and offensive tackle Rick Wagner.

Orr is out with a neck injury that he may have suffered last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Orr, who had a phenomenal season, racked up eight tackles (six solos) last week to go along with a third-quarter interception and two passes defensed. The third-year pro leads the team with a career-high 132 tackles and three interceptions. This is the first game that Orr has missed this season. He is expected to be replaced in the lineup by Albert McClellan or Patrick Onwuasor. McClellan has 51 tackles and one sack for the season. Onwuasor has registered 14 tackles in 10 games.

Wagner left the Steelers game late in the third quarter with a concussion. James Hurst will replace him at right tackle. The Ravens also placed cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) on injured reserve today, meaning that Shareece Wright will get another start in his place.

Keenan Reynolds promoted to active roster

Rookie wide receiver Keenan Reynolds was promoted from the practice squad to take the place of Smith on the active roster. The Ravens selected the former Navy quarterback in the sixth round of this year’s draft. Reynolds has struggled to adjust to his new position. He is expected to get a chance to showcase his abilities against the Bengals.

Bengals complete injury report

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t have three starters: right guard Clint Boling, left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder) and tight end Tyler Eifert, as they placed all three players on injured reserve this week. Boling had been dealing with a shoulder injury since Week 4 of the season and Eifert, who has only appeared in eight games this season, will undergo back surgery.

Cincinnati also will be without star receiver A.J. Green (hamstring) while linebacker Vontaze Burfict is in jeopardy of missing the game as he is still in the league’s concussion protocol. Burfict missed last week’s game against the Houston Texans, and if he is unable to go versus the Ravens, his season will end with 101 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in 11 games. Burdock and tight end Tyler Kroft (knee/ankle) are listed as doubtful for the game. Nick Vigil will replace Burfict if he is not cleared.

Running back Jeremy Hill (knee) is the only Bengal listed as questionable. Hill leads the team with 889 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns.

Ravens complete injury report