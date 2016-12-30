Serena Williams Engaged To Reddit Founder, A Howard High Grad

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tennis phenom Serena Williams and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, a graduate of Howard High School in Ellicott City, have announced their engagement.

Williams, 35, and the tech whiz, who’s 33, began dating in 2015.

Ohanian was born in New York, lived locally for a time — going to Howard and working at a local Pizza Hut — and then after graduating in 2001 went to the University of Virginia. He founded Reddit with a classmate in 2005.

He and Williams began dating in 2015, and he popped the question recently in Rome.

They fittingly announced the news via a Reddit thread.

Williams wrote a poem, which read:

“I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own “charming”

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

And

r/isaidyes”

Ohanian responded:

“And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

Both standouts in their own fields, it looks like a perfect match has just been served.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook