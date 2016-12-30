Serena Williams Engaged To Reddit Founder, A Howard High Grad

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tennis phenom Serena Williams and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, a graduate of Howard High School in Ellicott City, have announced their engagement.
Williams, 35, and the tech whiz, who’s 33, began dating in 2015.
Ohanian was born in New York, lived locally for a time — going to Howard and working at a local Pizza Hut — and then after graduating in 2001 went to the University of Virginia. He founded Reddit with a classmate in 2005.
He and Williams began dating in 2015, and he popped the question recently in Rome.
They fittingly announced the news via a Reddit thread.
Williams wrote a poem, which read:
“I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
r/isaidyes”
Ohanian responded:
“And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”
Both standouts in their own fields, it looks like a perfect match has just been served.
