Toddler Run Over By Car In Driveway On Eastern Shore

EAST NEW MARKET, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-month-old boy has been killed after a car ran him over in a driveway on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred Thursday afternoon in East New Market. The boy died in a hospital from his injuries a short time later.
The investigation is ongoing and authorities did not immediately release further information.
