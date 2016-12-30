WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Victims Of Dr. Nikita Levy To Learn Settlement Amounts

December 30, 2016 2:26 PM By Meghan McCorkell
Filed Under: Dr. Nikita Levy, Nikita Levy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Victims in the case of a Johns Hopkins gynecologist who was caught secretly videotaping his victims will soon learn their settlement amounts.

Dr. Nikita Levy, who worked at Hopkins for 25 years, was discovered by a suspicious co-worker at his East Baltimore clinic, which reported him to hospital officials. He was fired days later.

The doctor committed suicide inside his home as police began their investigation.

Johns Hopkins has agreed to pay out $190 million between 8,500 victims.

Victims were individually interviewed and categorized based on the damage inflicted. The payouts range from $1,750 to $26,000.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

