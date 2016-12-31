WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

2 Brothers Charged in Home-Invasion Slaying in Baltimore

December 31, 2016 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Polcie Department

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say two brothers have been charged with breaking into a home of a 21-year-old woman and killing her while there were children inside.

Police announced charges on Friday against 20-year-old Trevante Mahoney and his 17-year-old brother, Tikoy Mahoney.

Both are charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Tijae Barnes. According to police, the Mahoney brothers wore masks when they kicked in the back door of Barnes’ house and shot her. Police believe the brothers were targeting someone else who lived in the house.

Both are being held without bond. Online court records don’t list an attorney for either suspect.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia