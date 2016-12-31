2 Brothers Charged in Home-Invasion Slaying in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say two brothers have been charged with breaking into a home of a 21-year-old woman and killing her while there were children inside.
Police announced charges on Friday against 20-year-old Trevante Mahoney and his 17-year-old brother, Tikoy Mahoney.
Both are charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Tijae Barnes. According to police, the Mahoney brothers wore masks when they kicked in the back door of Barnes’ house and shot her. Police believe the brothers were targeting someone else who lived in the house.
Both are being held without bond. Online court records don’t list an attorney for either suspect.
