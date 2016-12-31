Hundreds Of People Gather To Celebrate New Year’s Eve In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lot of people wanting to come to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor just to have a good time and ring in the new year.

It’s a night filled with fun and one couple not only arrived at 6:30 on Saturday evening, but they traveled from Delaware.

“Last year I saw it on TV, I saw the amount of festivities going on, and I said I wanted to be a part of that instead of sitting at home, come out here and enjoy it.”

And what is a NYE night be without a live band? As part of WJZs Continuing community commitment, WJZ’s Marcus Washington was about to open the festivities and introduce Super Bueno.

“Playing in front of thousands of people, New Year’s Eve, it doesn’t get any better than this,” says Mike Newberry, lead singer of Baltimore band Super Bueno.

And with each minute of the night, people can’t wait until the finale.

“It feels like it’s Fourth of July again, it’s just happy,” says Darius Carroll, from Owings Mills.

And don’t forget the little ones, they’re excited too.

